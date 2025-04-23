Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $318.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

