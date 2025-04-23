Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Cricut worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

CRCT opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $911.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,329 shares in the company, valued at $21,311,477.25. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,681. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

