Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Electromed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electromed

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,992.20. This trade represents a 43.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $278,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,326. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electromed Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Electromed declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

