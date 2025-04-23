Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,275,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.