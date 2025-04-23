Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 171,800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $257.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.