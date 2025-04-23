Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 409,227 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,227 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

