Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,002 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

BBW stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

