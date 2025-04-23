Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,700 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $478.74 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.39 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

