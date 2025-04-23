Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

