Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcellx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcellx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,408,458. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

