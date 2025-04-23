Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

