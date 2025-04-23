Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

