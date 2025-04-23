Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,145,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,596,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,542,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 667,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

