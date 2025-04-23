Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 588.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

