Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,831 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

