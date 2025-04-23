Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 19,730 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Point Credit worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 619,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

