Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 907 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,756,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.