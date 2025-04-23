Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,138 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

