Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,163 ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

BATS:HYHG opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

