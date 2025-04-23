Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MFM opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

