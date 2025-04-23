Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

HYT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

