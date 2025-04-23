Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,200,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

