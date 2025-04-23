Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,155 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TPR opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

