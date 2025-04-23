Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after buying an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AEM opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

