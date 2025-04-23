Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,136 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $6,942,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 141.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 53.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

