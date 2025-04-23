Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

