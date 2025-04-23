Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

