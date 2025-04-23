Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 304,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKQ stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

