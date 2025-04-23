Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Haleon by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

