Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

