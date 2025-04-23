Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $580,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

