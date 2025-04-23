Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $672,000 Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after buying an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,896,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 241,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPNG stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

