Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $695,000 Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

