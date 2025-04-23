Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $700,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $754.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

