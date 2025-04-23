Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $761,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,256,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.