Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $794,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

