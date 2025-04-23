Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.