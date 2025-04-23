Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $931,000 Holdings in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.19% of Beachbody worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beachbody in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE:BODI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 94.29% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

