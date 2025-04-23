Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.