Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 129,038 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

