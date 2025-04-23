Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $658,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 3,869,164 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,561,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,866,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,924,000. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,953,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

