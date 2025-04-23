Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $706,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

