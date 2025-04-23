Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $766,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 5.9 %

BATS:FNOV opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

