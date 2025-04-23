Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,808 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in JD.com by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 45,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 72,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $3,359,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

