Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

