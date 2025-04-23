Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,172 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

