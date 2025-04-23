Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

