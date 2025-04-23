Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSDL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

MSDL stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

