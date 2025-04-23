Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Confluent by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,533.12. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

