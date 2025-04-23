Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,977 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $11,965,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 893,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 200,732 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 802,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares during the period.

Shares of IQI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

